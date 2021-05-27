4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $129,900

NO CITY TAXES!!! You can find 7333 Owasco Rd just outside the city of Auburn in the highly desirable Owasco, NY. The sellers have called this home for 44 years and its very bittersweet to let this home go. But, the time has come to start a new chapter and they are excited hand the keys over to the next owner. This home has been exceptionally cared for and it shows. This home is currently used as a single family, but technically it could be a 2 family home as well if one chooses. This home is also located Owasco Elementary School District. View More