4 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $190,000

Cheerful and bright. This updated raised ranch has FOUR Bedrooms & 2 full baths! Furnace & A/C new in 2020. New Luxury Vinyl Tile flooring & new wall to wall carpets. Newer Vinyl replacement windows. Open floor plan is great for entertaining. Updated tile backsplash in kitchen and all appliances stay. Dining area of eat in kitchen features Mission Style Wainscoating & a sliding door to the spacious back deck. Updated main level bathroom. Finished lower level has two living spaces! Use one for an office or playroom & the other as a place to relax & unwind. Plenty of space to spread out! Lower level also features a nice sized bedroom & a full updated bathroom. Great space for offering privacy to guests. So much storage too! There is a workshop/exercise/bonus room behind the garage with ground level access to the large, fenced in backyard. Close to highways, restaurants, shopping, Parks & recreation areas. Easy commute to anywhere in CNY. View More