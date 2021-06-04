 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $179,900

4 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $179,900

{{featured_button_text}}
4 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $179,900

Move right in to this beautifully updated and maintained cape cod in the heart of Camillus, you know what they say, LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Inside you'll find 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, a cozy gas fireplace and a partially finished walk out basement that can be converted into more living space or a mudroom or both! Enjoy the landscaping that was done with pride by the previous owner in the backyard, a retreat from life for a while in your backyard sanctuary! Offers due by 9 am Saturday 5/22/21. View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News