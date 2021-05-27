4 Bedroom Home in Geneva - $110,000

Buy this awesome house now!In the Charming city of Geneva is this impressive two story colonial built circa 1910.Open front porch,new spindles.Wainscot!Front entrance leads you to the two-story foyer with decorative banister molding trims and new Hardwoods! Frenchdoors lead into the front parlor,only to find another set of Frenchdoors in the spacious room to the back parlor. Barnwood accents the fireplace and barndoors open to the formal dining area notice the built in glass front cupboard to display your finest!Eat-in kitchen compete with all stainless appliances.Mud room attached that leads to deck with grill (that stays) natural gas attached!Interior steps from kitchen to second floor, very large foyer on second floor creates a loft style atmosphere.Four bedroom (one being used as a closet.) And, then we have the finished third level!Wait to you see this space!The third floor combines both yesterday/rustic farm house, perfect space for you get away or for a teen suite.The approx 450 sqft is not included in total sqft. Deck off kitchen, fully fenced yard.Detached garage .Delayed showings start 4/8/21. Delayed negations offers due 4/12/21 at 5:00pm please give 24 hrs to review. View More