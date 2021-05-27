4 Bedroom Home in Marcellus - $269,000

This absolutely charming Dutch Colonial is located in the center of the village with an expansive backyard that overlooks the school campus. The house boasts spacious rooms, oversized windows offering offering incredible light, custom woodwork & built-ins, and central air. The solid wood Dutch door welcomes you to a large family room w/stunning wide plank pine flooring, a deep brick fireplace, exposed beam ceiling, a wall of glass doors leading to the deck w/panoramic views. The formal living room w/gas fireplace & formal dining room boast beautiful pegged wood floors, crown molding and Colonial woodwork. A large eat-in kitchen offers granite, an island, and wall of pantry space. A walk out, lower level offers a perfect guest suite with bedroom, renovated bathroom, and large living area. The laundry room has steps to the attached two car garage. This home & property has to much to offer! Delayed showings until Wed. May 19th. Square footage includes the lower level. Delayed negotiations until Thursday 5/20 at 3pm. View More