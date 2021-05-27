4 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $1,445,000

Enjoy 60 ft of level lakefront either from the dock, eating on the patio or relaxing on the large second floor deck which overlooks Skaneateles Lake. This Year Round home offers an open floor concept, eat in kitchen, large 1st floor laundry, 2 gas fireplaces, permanent generator, 4 bedrooms, 2 .5 baths, shed and dock. Boat, hoist, paddle-board, sailboat and house partially furnished offered with sale. New water line and electrical service was installed 2020. New furnace and A/C unit installed April 2021. all new stainless appliances have been ordered and will replace old ones as they come in.l View More