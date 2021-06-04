4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $169,900

Delayed showings start Friday May 21st and Negotiations are Tuesday @ 5:00 pm. Beautiful large Cape on a Fantastic lot with 4 good size bedrooms and 2 full Baths, fully updated Eat in Kitchen W/Granite custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Nice size Livingroom, Gleaming Hardwood floors, two good size first floor bedrooms and two very large Bedrms upstairs. Both updated bathrooms, A/C, Washer Dry, mud room off garage leading to Kitchen and Back Yard, Very light and bright and so much more. Lots of useable space in the unfinished basement, Garage door with Wifi opener, and close to most everything needed. Taxes say 1100 sg feet and appraisal shows 1320 sg feet. This is a turn key home and ready for its new owners. Lots of updates and maintained very well so start packing for your new Home!! Taxes are without the Star rebate of $694.00 and sellers VA exemptions. Defiantly a must see Home in West Genesee Schools District. View More