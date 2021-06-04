4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $214,900

Welcome to this well Maintained Raised Ranch nestled on a corner lot in the West Genesee school District. This home has plenty of space to entertain family and friends on it's almost quarter acre lot. The backyard features a 2 tier deck that wraps around the pool that you can enjoy on those hot summer days. Do you have pets? there is a fenced off area for them to run around and play. Once you walk into the house and on to the main floor you'll notice a nicely updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, Stainless steel fridge, new cabinetry, and flooring. Off the kitchen is the formal dining room that has a sliding glass door that leads to the top deck. The main floor has 3 bedrooms and a full bath while the finished lower level features an additional bedroom with full bath and fireplace. The rest of the finished lower living could be used as a 2nd living room or man cave. The previous owner expanded the downstairs by taking space from one of the garages and converting it to living space which gives you approx 400 sq ft of additional space totaling just over 2000 sq ft. Delayed showing until 5/21/21. The best and final offer's are due Monday 12 noon. View More