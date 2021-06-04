4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $239,900

Showings start Friday on this beautifully updated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the West Genesee School District. The main level of this home is nothing short of stunning. The living space has been renovated up to provide the perfect open floor plan. The kitchen has custom beams and ironwork, a custom cherry island and cherry pantry, refinished hardwoods, tile backsplash, new lighting, new counters and more! The adjacent dining area has custom shiplap and new lighting. The spacious living room has new carpet and custom trim and there is a large heated sunroom off the kitchen as well! The main level offers a large master bedroom with a beautifully remodeled master bath. There are two other nicely sized bedrooms and an updated full guest bath on the main level as well! Downstairs you will find more remodeled space which includes a large family room area, a 4th bedroom, a half bath and a laundry area. Other updates include new engineered hardwood flooring, new luxury vinyl tile, new lighting, new carpeting, new entryway, new boiler, new hot water heater and much more. Offers due Monday! View More