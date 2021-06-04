4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $340,000

Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bath home in Buxtons Woods on Onondaga Hill. This home features hardwood floors, granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms, cathedral ceiling in living room, tray ceiling in dining room and a cozy gas fireplace in the family room. Two sets of French doors lead into the living and dining room. The master bedroom is very spacious and can accommodate a comfortable sitting area. Spa tub in master bath. There is plenty of room for storage and a workout area in the basement. The deck and large back yard offes room to relax and play. Exterior and interior recently professionally painted. Located in the Marcellus school district it is a must see. View More