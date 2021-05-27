6 Bedroom Home in Jordan - $169,000

Come see this remarkable, renovated 6 bedroom, 3 bath home that sits on a double lot in the village of Jordan. Ideal for a family to live in one side and in-laws or teenagers in the other side. Extensive renovations took place over the past 2 years and include; adding double support beams, energy efficient windows, new laminate and ceramic flooring, new kitchen and baths, SS appliances, dimmable, LED lighting, the list goes on. Plenty of storage space, nice size closets added to every bedroom and hallway. The 2 bedroom could also be an apartment to help pay the mortgage. There are 2 covered porches, several entrances, a one car garage and a double paved driveway. Must see to appreciate the quality workmanship! View More