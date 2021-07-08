With fans back, ballpark workers enjoy chance to return

"We are continuing to recruit additional associates who have worked for Delaware North to come back and are seeing more do so now that they see our safe and exciting operations are back in action," company spokesman Glen White said.

Eckstein recalled when the coronavirus crisis brought basketball and hockey to a standstill last year — and the start of the baseball season was postponed.

"We got an email that said go ahead and start your unemployment benefits because nobody knows what's happening," she said.

She described the unemployment system as a "nightmare" but said her union — Unite Here — was crucial in helping people navigate it.

Eckstein said she was apprehensive about going back to work this season. She hadn't been going out much, except for groceries, but she knew there would be safety precautions.

"We had discussions that we would be afforded the PPP that we needed … that social distancing would occur, and if we had any difficulty, of course we always have someone to go back to besides the company, which would be the union," she said. "It's been very good as far as all that goes."