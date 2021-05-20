With hits now scarce, no-hitters on the rise

It's hard to separate all these no-hitters from the context of what baseball looks like in 2021. Entering Wednesday, the average game included 7.83 hits per team. Only one season has ended with a lower figure, according to SportRadar. That was 1908, during the dead ball era. The other seasons when hits were the scarcest were 1968 — the famous "Year of the Pitcher" — and two more dead ball seasons, 1909 and 1907.

Remarkably, there wasn't a single no-hitter in 1909 and only two in 1907. But there were six in 1908 and five in 1968.

The highest hits per game average since 1900 was in 1930, when it was 10.37 per team. Next up were 1925, 1921, 1936 and 1929. Not surprisingly, there were only two no-hitters combined in those five seasons.

"My instincts tell me the pitching is getting better," said Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell, whose team produced one of this year's no-hitters when Miley threw his May 7. "The hitting is too, but I do think that the way the arms are, the velocity the pitchers are throwing, the ability to spin the ball incredibly well, it's just a tough combination. And you get a guy on a good night when he's locked in, the scouting reports have gotten more exact, and it can make for a tough night."