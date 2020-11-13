With limited fans, NFL home teams on pace for losing record

"The home-field advantage really isn't what it used to be when you don't have 75-80,000 people screaming at you," Washington coach Ron Rivera said. "So it does take on a whole different atmosphere. Whether that's it or not, that seems to be one of the good reasons why."

As expected, restrictions on fans are taking a huge chunk of revenue from teams. Marc Ganis, co-founder of Chicago-based consulting group Sportscorp and a confidant of many NFL owners, estimates each team will bring in $100 million less in revenues.

For teams such as the Cowboys with massive stadium-related revenues — more than $600 million in 2018, according to Forbes — the figure will be much higher. And Ganis says the higher-revenue teams will be the ones most affected by having limited crowds or no fans at all.

"It's very significant," Ganis said. "There's no sugarcoating this. It can't be helped. It could have been much more, but it's still going to be a hit of nine figures per team for each team in the league."

Among the 19 teams allowing fans, the Cowboys have the highest average and percentage at 25,750, about 32% of capacity at AT&T Stadium, which has 80,000 permanent seats. Dallas hosted a pandemic-high 31,700 last week against Pittsburgh.