With punch of the ball vs. Pats, Zimmer entered Bills lore

ORCHARD PARK — With more NFL transactions than tackles to his name over five nomadic years, defensive lineman Justin Zimmer arrived in Buffalo for a second stint with the Bills in mid-August doubting his chances.

It's not often an unproven journeyman signed so late in the offseason gets a real opportunity to make an NFL roster. Worse yet, Zimmer acknowledged not being accustomed with the attacking style of play the Bills demand from their tackles, which became evident during his first few practices.

"Yeah, I'd be lying if I said after like the first week or so that I thought I would be here at this point in time," he said Wednesday.

Zimmer, who played in Buffalo's season opener before spending the next month on the practice squad, has spent the past three weeks on the active roster. During that time, he made an indelible entry into franchise lore.

With one decisive punch of the ball to force Cam Newton's fumble at Buffalo's 13 with 31 seconds left and clinch a 24-21 win over New England on Sunday, Zimmer became one of the few Bills in 20 years to play a decisive role in beating their AFC East nemesis.

The victory was Buffalo's sixth in 41 meetings with New England since 2000, and the first at home since 2011.