With Saquon Barkley out, Giants sign veteran Devonta Freeman

By TOM CANAVAN AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Two-time Pro Bowl halfback Devonta Freeman has signed with the New York Giants and might play this weekend.

The Giants announced the move Wednesday, a day after 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Saquon Barkley was placed on injured reserve with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Freeman, who was released by the Atlanta Falcons earlier this year, was at practice Wednesday. Coach Joe Judge hopes to have him ready for Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers (1-1).

The Giants also will be getting running backs Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman ready to play. Lewis carried the load Sunday after Barkley was hurt in the second quarter. Gallman was inactive, but he looked good in training camp.

"He had a good workout for us yesterday," Judge said of Freeman, who signed a one-year, $3 million contract. "We watched his tape from the past few years. We have some familiarity. (Defensive backs coach) Jerome Henderson was in Atlanta with him and spoke highly of his character and the kind of teammate he is in the locker room. I think he has some juice left in the tank."