With significant questions at center, Sabres could turn to Cozens, Mittelstadt

An offseason beset by dissension between the Buffalo Sabres and the face of the franchise, Jack Eichel, continued Tuesday with General Manager Kevyn Adams conducting what sounded like business-as-usual exit interviews.
Adams summoned the Sabres’ young players to KeyBank Center for one-on-one chats about individual performance during another season outside the Stanley Cup Playoffs, on-ice weaknesses that need improvement and offseason goals.
Nothing about this locker cleanout was typical, though.
Eichel, a 24-year-old center who the Sabres drafted second overall following the tank season in 2014-15, told the media Monday that he’s pondering his future in Buffalo amid a “disconnect” with the team regarding his preference to have surgery on the herniated disk in his neck.
The latest expression of frustration from the three-year captain raised significant questions about the direction of the Sabres and Adams’ ability to repair the relationship.
As trade speculation swirled, Adams met Tuesday with two players who will be tasked with filling the significant void at center if Eichel has played his last game as a Sabre: Dylan Cozens and Casey Mittelstadt.
“Whatever happens with them, it’s out of my control,” said Cozens, referring to Eichel and Sam Reinhart, both of whom expressed their frustration Monday. “Obviously, we’d love to have them both back. They’re both great players, so if they’re not, I do think there will be room for me to kind of step up and be more of a leader, for sure. But like I said, they’re both great players. I mean, we’d love to have them back.”
Neither Cozens nor Mittelstadt have accomplished what Eichel has in Buffalo, most notably a career-high 36 goals during a remarkable 2019-20 season in which he was mentioned as a possible Hart Trophy candidate.
Possessed with elite speed and a dynamic shot, Eichel had five consecutive seasons of 20-plus goals before injuries limited him to only two in 21 games this season. He has five years remaining on a contract that carries a $10 million average annual value. And while his health is a possible deterrent to an offseason trade – Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported Eichel is exploring an artificial disk replacement in his neck – there likely will be a number of suitors, all of whom will have to part with significant assets to land a player of his caliber.
On top of Eichel’s possible departure, the Sabres could lose Reinhart, a 25-year-old who led the team with 25 goals and successfully moved back to center under interim coach Don Granato. When asked Monday if he wanted to stay, Reinhart, a pending restricted free agent, replied, “I don’t really have much to say right now. Gonna take some time, that stuff’s going to get figured out when the time comes.”
Though Adams could add to the Sabres’ center depth through trades or with the Sabres’ top-three draft pick in July, the outlook for the position brightened considerably with Mittelstadt's and Cozens’ play over the final six weeks of the season.
Mittelstadt, a 22-year-old drafted eighth overall in 2017, had nine goals with eight assists for 17 points while averaging 17:07 of ice time in 22 games following a franchise-record 18-game winless streak. He improved in the faceoff circle to the tune of 49% and converted on an impressive 21.4% of his shots during the final weeks of the season.
After starting the season on the taxi squad, and former coach Ralph Krueger saying his NHL future was likely at left or right wing, Mittelstadt had 22 points in 41 games, a 44-point pace during a typical season, while averaging a career-high 15:53 of ice time.
“I think Mittsy, really, he might be the guy that I thought took the most strides this year, and I was very proud of him for that,” said Sabres winger Kyle Okposo.
“I think Donnie came in and challenged me,” Mittelstadt said of Granato. “He challenged me to be better, challenged me to take a step and play a bigger role. Sometimes, obviously, guys need that. And it's good for me to come into the game and know that I was going to play and play against the other teams' top players usually."
This wasn’t the rookie season Cozens envisioned. Drafted seventh overall by the Sabres in 2019, Cozens missed three games in February after testing positive for Covid-19. He also missed 10 games with two separate upper-body injuries. Between the IIHF World Junior Championship and the regular season, the 20-year-old was forced to quarantine for more than one month.
The final statistics aren’t remarkable: four goals with 13 points and a minus-13 rating in 41 games. Cozens admittedly didn’t have a strong finish to his season, either, as he posted only one goal with seven assists in 21 games under Granato.
However, Cozens spent the season’s final month facing the opponent’s top forward line, a role that routinely tasked him with trying to stop Sidney Crosby and Patrice Bergeron. Though Cozens struggled in the faceoff circle at times and shot only 2.3% with Granato as coach, he learned invaluable lessons that he plans to use in Year 2.
“I had high expectations of myself,” said Cozens. “I want more. The biggest thing for me is kind of working on that side of the game. I want to be a goal scorer in this league. I know I’ve got a lot of work to do this summer to come back and hopefully be able to up my game from there. I mean, this year for me, was a big learning year. There’s a lot of things that I can learn from, build on and improve. I’m going to do that this offseason.”
Each player is faced with different offseason tasks. Mittelstadt will have to continue to gain strength to be able to play more minutes against difficult opposition. He also must learn how to be more aggressive offensively, a difficult line to navigate for any pass-first, playmaking center.
Cozens, meanwhile, must add enough strength to prepare for the rigors of an 82-game season. Although he proved capable of defending effectively in the NHL, Cozens must now unlock his potential with the puck. He finished the season with a paltry 6.5 shooting percentage, which isn’t indicative of his talent. Cozens’ shot helped him score 179 goals across four seasons in the Western Hockey League.
The leadership void will be significant if Eichel, Reinhart, Rasmus Ristolainen and Jake McCabe are among the offseason departures. Okposo, 33, likely would be the elder statesman of the dressing room, but young players, particularly at center, will be counted on to provide guidance. Cozens said it’s a role he covets.
“I want to be here for a long time and I’d definitely like to be a leader on this team for a long time,” he said.