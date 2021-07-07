With Suns' stars rolling, Bucks must be better in NBA Finals

Paul in particular wore the Bucks out in the third quarter by exploiting their coverage of the pick-and-roll whenever it ended up with a big man such as Brook Lopez or Bobby Portis switching out to defend him. The crafty and creative All-Star guard could either blow by those players off the dribble, or step back away from them to launch deep jumpers.

Milwaukee has faced that problem before. The Bucks never got a handle on the Brooklyn Nets until first James Harden and then Kyrie Irving were injured, or Atlanta's Trae Young until he hurt his foot in the East finals.

The Bucks eventually got through those series and the Suns expect them to be better in Game 2 of this one.

"We talked about it this morning," Suns coach Monty Williams said. "We have already started to prepare ourselves for the best Milwaukee effort that we're going to see in the series. We're ready for that."

Antetokounmpo said he was having no problems with his hyperextended left knee. He wasn't at his best in Game 1 — and certainly was not as effective as Ayton, who hiked his field goal percentage in the postseason to an absurd 71.1% — but is looking forward to the challenge of Game 2 before the NBA Finals return to Milwaukee this weekend for the first time since 1974.

"Hopefully I can feel more comfortable, more confident to go downhill, to make more plays," Antetokounmpo said. "We'll see. We'll see. I don't know how tomorrow is going to be, but hopefully I can be in a position that I can make more plays."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0