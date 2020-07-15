Woods, DeChambeau attract attention for different reasons

Dustin Johnson, who won the last time he played at the Travelers Championship, has ample power. Asked what would happen if he swung as hard as DeChambeau, he replied: "I'd probably hurt something. And I would find half of them."

He's not about to change.

"I hit it far enough," Johnson said. "And until I feel like I need to hit it further to compete or beat these guys, then that's what I'll do. But for right now, I feel like if I'm playing my game, he can hit it as far as he wants to, and I don't think he's going to beat me."

Woods has always been about power, and so much more. It's why he has won 82 times on the PGA Tour and has a chance at the Memorial — where he has won five times — to break the career victory record he shares with Sam Snead.

When he started, Woods and Daly were the biggest hitters. Technology has changed all that, starting with launch monitors that have led to sonar devices that allow players to optimize everything. What amazed Woods was not so much the distance but the accuracy that goes with it.