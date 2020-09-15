Woods faces chase for majors and a tough test at Winged Foot

"Those three golf courses, they can host major championships without ever doing anything to them," he said. "This one or Oakmont is either one or two."

Having the U.S. Open in September for the first time since 1913, a move forced by golf being shut down for three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, allows for cooler temperatures and better control of the greens and their wild contours at Winged Foot, along with a sub-air system. The pandemic also means no spectators, which means no foot traffic by 40,000 people to trample the long, lush blades of grass.

No wonder Rahm said he would be surprised if anyone broke par, and if they did, would win by a large margin.

Woods played nine holes Tuesday with Thomas, and they'll be spending even more time together later in the week. They are in the same group for the second straight major.

Thomas loved Winged Foot when he played it during his scouting trip late last month. He raved about the difficulty and used a word rarely heard at U.S. Opens — fun.

"It's a different kind of fun," Thomas said, alluding to the value of par.

He also doesn't see any way the USGA can make it more of a test than it needs to be, unless the greens get too firm and fast and the pins are on slopes.