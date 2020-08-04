Woods in a better place heading into this PGA Championship

It wasn't that bad. Koepka pipped him by only 17 and went on to win a second straight Wanamaker Trophy.

"My game is better than it was going into that PGA," Woods said, "and hopefully, I can put it together this week."

They were encouraging words, not quite to the level he shared about a few past majors. Woods said that only three times in the 15 majors he won did he realize "all I had to do was keep my heartbeat going and I was going to win."

One was his 12-shot victory in the 1997 Masters. The others were his 15-shot win at Pebble Beach in 2000 and his eight-shot win at St. Andrews in 2000.

"My game was clicking on all cylinders for maybe the week prior. The week of it, got a little bit better and just had to maintain it the rest of the week," he said. "Those were the rare exceptions."

He can't predict how his surgically repaired back will feel tomorrow, much less for an entire week. And he hasn't competed enough lately to get a true sense of how he will perform.

Woods just knows it will be quiet. This is the first major without spectators. The atmosphere is nothing new for players who have been back at work for the last two months on the fan-free PGA Tour. The stakes are higher now with a major, no matter how silent it might be.