Woods, Mickelson, defending champ Woodland miss US Open cut

Not so lucky was Woods. He missed the cut for the eighth time in his last 15 majors after missing the cut at one just three times in a span from 1996-2014.

"It's frustrating that I'm not going to be here for the weekend and be able to compete for this great championship," he said. "It feels like the way the golf course is changing, is turning, that anybody who makes the cut has the opportunity to win this championship. I didn't get myself that opportunity."

Mickelson is a six-time U.S. Open runner-up hoping to complete the career Grand Slam at the course where he had his biggest disappointment. In 2006, he took a one-shot lead into the 18th hole before an errant drive led to a double bogey that gave Geoff Ogilvy the trophy.

The five-time major champion shot 79 on Thursday -- just one stroke out of last place. A 74 in the second round wasn't much to build on.

"It's fun for me to return; it's fun for me to come back here," he said, adding that he missed interacting with the New York galleries on the empty course. "I love the people here and I'm sorry they weren't able to come out to the tournament. But I think it's one of the best golf courses that we play, and play majors on. And it was fun for me to have to play and compete here one more time."