Woods not sweating poor tourney

So he wound up playing five times before the Masters, and it worked out well for him in the end.

Woods was planning to be in Mexico this week for the first World Golf Championship of the year until canceling his hotel room at the last minute and choosing not to enter on Friday.

“The idea is to peak around Augusta time,” he said. “I just felt I wasn't going to be ready for next week — a little rundown and playing at altitude as well isn't going to help that. So take the week off.”

Yes, he is passing on a 72-man field with no cut and probably free points for the world ranking (he fell to No. 9), Ryder Cup and FedEx Cup. It's one of several big events on the calendar. It won't hurt him to miss.

Where he shows up next is uncertain — odds are he will be at Bay Hill and The Players Championship, and then the Match Play in Texas for his last tune-up ahead of Augusta National. The Honda Classic was not ruled out. But he likely will play five times before the Masters.

What he made clear was that he will be playing more, not less.