Woods opens with 69 to start new year

Along for the ride was Collin Morikawa, who wasn't even born when Woods made his pro debut. The 22-year-old Morikawa shot 70.

"I had to tell to tell myself to just focus on golf after that first hole because I could just focus on Tiger and watch him the entire day and realize I forgot how to play golf," Morikawa said. "And that's what I'm out here to do, I'm out here to win. It's really cool to play with him finally and to get a round in with him because crowds are different.

"There's just nothing like it. You can't describe it."

McIlroy, who has never won in his first event of the year, can return to No. 1 in the world for the first time in more than four years by winning. He also handled the par 5s by making birdie on all of them, along with adding three birdies.

McIlroy has a new driver in play, which didn't feel right to him during the pro-am. He spent Wednesday afternoon making some adjustments and seemed to be on track.

"It's funny, you go through that testing process at the start of the year with new equipment. There's things that seem really good on the range, but once you actually play some rounds with them competitively and try to hit certain shots, things sort of appear," McIlroy said. "We seemed to have fixed it."