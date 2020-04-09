Woods ready to play Masters and realizes it has to wait

That's another reminder of these times. This will be the longest a Masters champion has been able to keep golf's most famous piece of clothing at home. Woods is not required to leave it in his locker at Augusta National until he returns to defend. And that won't be until November at the earliest.

"This is not the way that I would've wanted to keep the jacket for a longer period of time," Woods said. "I wanted to get out there and compete for it and earn it again, like I did in '02. But it's not a normal circumstance, it's not a normal world. It's a very fluid environment and it's very different for all of us. Fortunately, we potentially could have a Masters in November and play it then. I guess I'll be defending then and hopefully that all comes about."

In the meantime, he started playing for the jacket with Charlie at the start of the year, wanting to take advantage while the jacket was at home.