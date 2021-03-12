Workload worries: MLB teams ponder how to protect pitchers

Certainly, that means pitchers get more rest. But it also means a staff ace isn't on the mound as much.

For teams like the Washington Nationals (Max Scherzer), New York Yankees (Gerrit Cole) or Los Angeles Dodgers (Clayton Kershaw and Trevor Bauer), that doesn't seem ideal.

Colorado manager Bud Black is one who plans to stick with a five-man rotation if possible.

"A lot of times it's what we can condition our players to do and right now our starting pitchers across baseball are conditioned to throw every fifth day," Black said. "We can go on and on about pitch counts and 200 innings and all the things that go in with that, but we as an industry have created some of these standards -- good or bad."

Teams won't necessarily have to go to a six-man rotation to preserve their arms. There are other strategies available, including fewer innings per start or skipping an occasional start when the schedule allows.

"I'm not in the logistics business so for me to try and gameplan would be above my pay grade," Gallen said. "But there's things I imagine you could do throughout the year. Maybe take a look at days off or whatever it is, push a start back."