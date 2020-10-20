WORLD SERIES - STANDALONE PACKAGE

 Skip to main content
A World Series like no other began Tuesday night, as the Los Angeles Dodgers faced the Tampa Bay Rays for Game 1 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. This year's Fall Classic concludes a pandemic-delayed season that featured several COVID-19 outbreaks, new rules for extra innings and doubleheaders, and an expanded postseason. Clayton Kershaw started on the mound for the Dodgers, opposing the Rays' Tyler Glasnow. For coverage of the World Series, go to auburnpub.com

