WORLD SERIES - STANDALONE PACKAGE

A World Series like no other began Tuesday night, as the Los Angeles Dodgers faced the Tampa Bay Rays for Game 1 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. This year's Fall Classic concludes a pandemic-delayed season that featured several COVID-19 outbreaks, new rules for extra innings and doubleheaders, and an expanded postseason. Clayton Kershaw started on the mound for the Dodgers, opposing the Rays' Tyler Glasnow.