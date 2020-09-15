World Series at Arlington, first time at one site since 1944

"The agreement attempts to balance players' experiences and concerns while making the accommodations necessary to best ensure a safe, healthy and successful conclusion to the 2020 season," union head Tony Clark said in a statement.

The World Series will be at Globe Life Field in Arlington, a retractable roof stadium with artificial turf that opened this year adjacent to the Rangers' old ballpark.

Texas is last in the AL West at 17-30 entering Tuesday, with little chance of advancing to the postseason.

"That stinks, to think we wouldn't be the first team to play a postseason game here," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. "We've got to play better, that's the bottom line. If we want to be a championship team, we've got to play like one."

The American League Championship Series will be at San Diego's Petco Park, and the NLCS at Globe Life.

The AL Division Series will be at San Diego and Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium, and the NL Division Series at Globe Life and Houston's Minute Maid Park.

MLB has not made any determinations on whether spectators will be allowed but is hopeful some percentage of seats can be filled in Texas.