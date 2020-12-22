Wounded Rochester officer out of hospital, suspect arrested

ROCHESTER — A man suspected of shooting a police officer Tuesday in Rochester, was arrested and charged in a prior assault on an officer, police said.

Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan said a police dog tracked 54-year-old James Hunter to a backyard near where the officer was shot. The dog bit Hunter, requiring treatment at a hospital.

The officer was wounded in the upper body around 8 a.m. while responding to an attempted burglary call at a Hague Street home on the city's west side.

The wounded officer was released Tuesday evening from Strong Memorial Hospital. His name has not been made public.

Herriott-Sullivan said charges for the shooting are pending.

In the meantime, she said, Hunter is being charged in connection with an incident last year in which an officer was hit by a car during a traffic stop.

Herriott-Sullivan described him as a "lifetime parolee" with multiple convictions on his record.

Online court records didn't list a lawyer who could speak on Hunter's behalf.