WR Diggs 'trying to get the ball rolling' with Bills

Hours before his trade to the Bills, he tweeted, “It’s time for a new beginning.”

5. He knows time is not his friend. Because of the pandemic, Diggs has yet to take the field with the Bills for a practice. His on-field work with quarterback Josh Allen has been limited to an informal set of workouts in Florida.

“We’re not working with a lot of time,” Diggs said. “Who’s to say how this season goes, if we have to take a break or however this season goes? It’s up in the air. What I can control is my effort, my consistency, and how much time I try to put into getting better each and every day. As far as with the quarterback, we’ve got six or seven other guys who have been around him, so I’m just coming in and just doing it all over again. I’m a rookie all over again.”