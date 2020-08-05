WR Diggs 'trying to get the ball rolling' with Bills

Buffalo Bills fans have waited a long time to hear from Stefon Diggs.
The team’s new No. 1 receiver arrived via a trade from the Minnesota Vikings in March, but it wasn’t until Wednesday – a full four months after the deal – that he spoke with the Western New York media about the move. Here are the top 10 takeaways from Diggs’ Zoom call.
1. He’s pumped to be here. The last time a superstar offensive player got traded to Buffalo, he would have rather been sent almost anywhere else. It took a new contract for LeSean McCoy to begrudgingly come to Buffalo, even if he did eventually warm up to the idea. For his part, Diggs said he was happy upon hearing the news.
"When I first heard it, I was super excited. I didn't know too much about the Buffalo organization, but we have played them in the past,” he said. “They gave us a little bit of a whooping (a 26-7 Bills win in 2018). So I did have some (recollection) or some flashback of that whooping. My first thing I thought about was Josh Allen, and then I started thinking about a hell of a defense that they have here. So I didn't really know too much, but I went in with a mindset of I was excited.”
2. He’s going to play. The opt-out deadline for players considering skipping the 2020 season due to health concerns arising from the pandemic is 4 p.m. Thursday. Diggs said his mind is made up.
“I'm pretty much bought in on playing football,” he said. “I've been here buying into the process as far as getting to know my teammates and getting to know my coaches -- just trying to get the ball rolling. I've put in a lot of time in the offseason as far as training and as far as my craft. I've made some arrangements where I'm going to be playing football this year."
3. His contract isn’t an issue – now. One of the more attractive aspects of the trade from the Bills’ perspective is Diggs’ contract, which runs for four more seasons and a cap hit that did not exceed $12 million in any of those years – team-friendly compensation for a No. 1 receiver. Asked Thursday whether he was pursuing a redo of his contract, here was Diggs’ reply:
“Well, you know I mean, it's kind of up in the air as far as like with the old Minnesota team and the contract that is taking place. For sure, things will be discussed at one point or however we're going to go, but you know, we'll see. I'm going to focus on football right now. The business side really will take care of itself.”
4. He tried to leave the drama in Minnesota. Diggs’ time with the Vikings was not without controversy. He was fined by the team last October for missing practice and “several” meetings and was visibly upset on the sideline during a Week 4 loss to the Chicago Bears, leading to trade rumors.
Hours before his trade to the Bills, he tweeted, “It’s time for a new beginning.”
5. He knows time is not his friend. Because of the pandemic, Diggs has yet to take the field with the Bills for a practice. His on-field work with quarterback Josh Allen has been limited to an informal set of workouts in Florida.
“We’re not working with a lot of time,” Diggs said. “Who’s to say how this season goes, if we have to take a break or however this season goes? It’s up in the air. What I can control is my effort, my consistency, and how much time I try to put into getting better each and every day. As far as with the quarterback, we’ve got six or seven other guys who have been around him, so I’m just coming in and just doing it all over again. I’m a rookie all over again.”
6. His exact role is still being sorted out. Diggs pointed out that he has been in five different offenses. That’s a lot of plays, schemes and language to learn. As such, he’s taking as many notes as possible, knowing that there will be ups and downs. The expectation is that Diggs will soon take over as the Bills’ No. 1 receiver. Along with that comes an expectation that he’ll have No. 1 receiver stats. Diggs, though, is focused at the moment on earning the respect of his teammates and coaches. The chemistry in the locker room and the quality of people on the team has immediately stood out to him.
7. He’s as uncertain as everyone else how this season will look. The ongoing pandemic is likely to mean the season will be played without fans – if it can be played at all. It has also led to some players deciding to opt out for health reasons, like Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and cornerback E.J. Gaines have done. Diggs said he respects every player’s right in that regard.
8. His first impression of Sean McDermott has been favorable. Diggs is still learning about the Bills’ fourth-year coach, but has been impressed.
9. He feels like he’s joining the Bills at the right time. Coming off a 10-6 season and a playoff appearance, Buffalo is widely considered the favorite in the AFC East this season. Diggs respects that, but also knows every year is different.
“I know first-hand because I've played them, and they put a beatdown on us. So I had a lot of respect for them a very long time ago,” he said. “I just always approach it as, I don't look at it as good and bad teams in the NFL. Everybody got talent. Everybody can play well. It's all about the guys that are coached well, and this team is coached extremely well."
10. He hasn’t forgotten his humble beginnings. Diggs entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick and turned himself into a No. 1 receiver. The key to his success, in his mind, is never forgetting where he came from.
“Every year is a new year for me,” he said. “I try to approach it as, I'm young all over again. I've got a lot to prove. I don't forget that I was drafted in the fifth round. I don't forget all the teams that kind of counted me out or didn't draft me. I try to use it all as fuel. I'm a lot older now. I've grown a lot since then, as far approaching it as being a professional. I want to come back in the best shape I can be in. I want to approach this game and appreciate this game."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!