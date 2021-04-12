X-Man's Agony: Another close call in major for Schauffele

In 2019, he made five birdies in seven holes to briefly tie for the Sunday lead at the Masters before giving way to Tiger Woods. Schauffele finished one shot back in a tie for second, but was largely forgotten in the hoopla over Tiger's 15th major title.

Schaufele, you might remember, also was in a hunt at the 2018 British Open at Carnoustie until a bogey on the 71st hole ended his hopes. Again, he settled for the runner-up spot.

Let's not forget a third-place showing at the 2019 U.S. Open, along with a top-10 finish at last year's PGA Championship.

Spieth has called him the "most underrated player in the world," which tends to happen when you keep coming so close but can't seem to break through.

Schauffele was at it again Sunday, taking a run at Matsuyama before that big mistake at 16 left him with yet another close-but-no-cigar major.

"I gave him a little excitement," Schauffele said. "Unfortunately, I hit it in the drink."

That he even had a chance was a tribute to Schauffele's skill and resolve.

Starting the day four strokes behind, he quickly went in reverse. A bogey at No. 4, followed by a double-bogey at the next hole after he drove it to a patch of bushes right of the the fairway.