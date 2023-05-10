Though she got strong resistance from downstate Democrats, it appears that Gov. Kathy Hochul was successful in winning a small victory in her efforts to scale back criminal justice reforms that many view as having created a revolving door in New York state's justice system.

The details are still unclear, but the recently passed state budget includes wording giving judges more discretion to set bail in cases where a defendant appears to pose a danger.

We supported such a commonsense change, especially after seeing how bail reform was playing out in Cayuga County, where defendants who really shouldn't be are being released pretrial because prosecutors and judges were powerless to stop it from happening.

is something a lot of people agreed on. We have seen cases in Cayuga County where people are charged more than once in just a matter of days or weeks. One for fleeing police stops - which doesnt fit the definition of a violent crime but can certainly be looked at as behavior that endangers pubic safety.

the good intent behind the original reform laws, which is to prevent people from being forced to sit in jail on non-violent offenses simply because they are poor. Important that judges keep that in mind as they evaluate requests for bail from prosecutors.