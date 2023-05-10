New York Will Toughen Contentious Bail Law to Give Judges More Discretion

State leaders agree to eliminate a provision that requires judges to prescribe the “least restrictive” means to ensure defendants return to court.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, in a dark blazer and skirt, walks into a room set up for a news conference.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said that, while she still supports the 2019 changes to the state’s bail laws, she believed that “judges should have more authority to set bail and detain dangerous defendants.”Credit...Yuki Iwamura/Associated Press

Gov. Kathy Hochul, in a dark blazer and skirt, walks into a room set up for a news conference.

By Jesse McKinley, Grace Ashford and Hurubie Meko

April 28, 2023

ALBANY, N.Y. — It was just four years ago that New York’s Democratic lawmakers celebrated a new law that eliminated bail for most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies and, at the time, seemingly added a measure of new justice to a system long faulted for pre-emptively punishing the poor.

On Thursday night, however, after months of grueling negotiations, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the state would scale back those changes — for the third time — after a sharp rebuke from New York’s voters and residents over a rise in crime.

“It was very clear that changes need to be made,” the governor said.

The precise details are unknown — the law is still being drafted as part of the state budget that is expected to be ratified next week — but Ms. Hochul said that she and the Legislature intend to eliminate a provision that requires judges to prescribe the “least restrictive” means to ensure defendants return to court.

While judges will remain unable to set bail for a vast majority of misdemeanor and nonviolent charges, such a change could nonetheless have a dramatic impact, giving judges greater discretion to hold defendants — particularly repeat or serious offenders — before their trials.

Advertisement

Continue reading the main story

A recent Siena College poll found overwhelming support for changes to the state’s bail laws, with more than 70 percent saying judges should have greater leeway in setting bail for defendants accused of serious crimes. Only 20 percent opposed that idea.

Some efforts to modify bail laws have been derailed even in safely Democratic states like California, where lawmakers overhauled the system in 2018 but failed to pass additional changes last year. Leniency on bail has also become an issue in several recent races for governor, including in Michigan, Colorado and Illinois, where a law ending cash bail, scheduled to take effect in January, is being challenged in the state’s Supreme Court.

Dig deeper into the moment.

Special offer: Subscribe for $1 a week for the first year.

The changes outlined by Ms. Hochul were backed by law enforcement officials and prosecutors, including the state district attorneys association, whose president hailed the potential changes on Friday as a victory for public safety.

Sign up for the New York Today Newsletter Each morning, get the latest on New York businesses, arts, sports, dining, style and more. Get it sent to your inbox.

The governor’s office on Friday pointed to a pair of recent incidents — including the choking death of a 15-year-old and an attempted murder — in which the judge cited the “least restrictive” standard in permitting the pretrial release of defendants. The coming bill is likely to include new language asking judges to instead consider the “kind or degree of control or restriction necessary” to get defendants to return to court.

How prosecutors would use the new bail standards is difficult to predict, as is whether a lower threshold for imposing bail would result in lower rates of crime. But on Friday, opponents of the change were already suggesting that Ms. Hochul’s plan seemed more like that of a hardened conservative than a freshly elected Democrat.

Editors’ Picks

How to Help a Teen Who Can’t Sleep

The Discreet Thrill of Lurking Online

How The Legend of Zelda Changed the Game

Continue reading the main story

Advertisement

Continue reading the main story

“She stripped the rights and safety of marginalized communities — no different than what is happening in G.O.P.-held states across the country,” said Jawanza J. Williams, the director of organizing for VOCAL-NY, an activist group that works to lessen mass incarceration. “If this was her flexing her control of the statehouse, it completely backfired, and constituents are left to pick up the pieces with little hope for progress. Shame on Governor Hochul.”

Still, the proposed changes come after several years — and electoral cycles — in which Ms. Hochul and other Democrats were battered politically over violent crime and faced calls for the state to change the bail laws to better ensure public safety. Last fall, Democrats underperformed expectations in several statewide races and lost four House seats to Republicans, mostly in suburban areas where crime remains a motivating issue.

Ms. Hochul herself narrowly won a full term over her Republican challenger, Lee M. Zeldin, who campaigned on law and order. She signaled her desire for changes during her State of the State message in January, suggesting “clarifying bail laws.”

Whether the changes the governor is proposing will result in more detainees’ immediately spending more time in county jails is unclear. But a change to the “kind or degree of control or restriction necessary” language would be a return to the language that was in place before the 2019 overhaul, said Michael Rempel, director of Data Collaborative for Justice at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

Mr. Rempel believes that even if that language holds, it is unlikely to significantly change the way bail is set across the state. However, “at the margins, some judges may use this somewhat less clear language to set bail in cases where they would not have previously,” he said.