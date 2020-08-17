Yankees activate closer Chapman after COVID-19 bout

"Feel petty good about where it's at right now," Boone said about his leadoff man, who is batting .411.

Injured outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton both worked out at Yankee Stadium on Monday, and Judge planned to resume baseball activities. Judge was placed on the injured list last week with a right calf strain, and Stanton is recovering from a strained left hamstring.

Judge pleaded with the Yankees not to go on the injured list and believes he could already be back playing, but New York is being cautious. He's eligible to be activated Saturday.

Stanton hasn't played since Aug. 8. The oft-injured slugger was slimmed down and moving better this season before the injury, and he said Monday that made it all the more frustrating to end up on the IL yet again.

Stanton has been placed on the IL/DL in six of his nine pro seasons and appeared in just 18 games in 2019.

"Words can't really describe the disappointment I've had over this," he said Monday. He also acknowledged resentment held by some Yankees fans, saying that if he were in their shoes, "I would be disappointed. I am disappointed."

