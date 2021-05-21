Yankees CF Hicks to have surgery, out several months

NEW YORK — Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks will have surgery for a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist that could sideline him for the rest of the season.

Hicks will be out for months, New York manager Aaron Boone acknowledged Friday, but he didn't want to speculate about whether the switch hitter has a chance to return this year until after the operation.

"It's going to be a while," Boone said.

Hicks was scheduled to fly on Saturday back to Arizona, where he will have the procedure.

The 31-year-old Hicks is batting .194 with four homers, 14 RBIs and a .627 OPS in 32 games. He was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to May 13, and the club initially tried to treat the injury with medicine — knowing if that wasn't effective, Hicks likely would need surgery.

"I don't think he's in a lot of pain, but he feels it," Boone said. "It doesn't allow him to swing the bat the way he needs to."

Brett Gardner started in center field Friday night as the Yankees opened a home series against the Chicago White Sox, who arrived in town with the best record in the American League.