Yankees' Chapman has virus, mild symptoms

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

NEW YORK — Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman has tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing mild symptoms.

New York manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Chapman "overall is doing well" but "will not be here for the foreseeable future."

The AL East champions are scheduled to start the virus-delayed season on July 23 at Washington.

Chapman threw a bullpen session Tuesday, and Boone wouldn't comment on whether the left-hander had been at Yankee Stadium since. Boone said the team had done contact tracing, and no other players or personnel would be forced to isolate because of Chapman's positive test.

"We're following all protocols," Boone said. "We have not had any other positive tests. We adhere to all the contact tracing things. We feel like we've handled it and are handling it.

"Again, you know, this is something that even moving forward, a positive test is probably going to come our way. It's about doing all the things that hopefully as a whole keep us safe and healthy," he said.