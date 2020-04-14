Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner dead at 63

“Hank to me was a Renaissance man,” Yankees president Randy Levine said. “You could have a conversation with Hank for 10, 15 minutes and you can go from baseball to history to rock 'n’ roll to fine art. He held his own and was extraordinarily knowledgeable in all of those areas.”

Hank was the more boisterous of the brothers, prone to colorful statements in the manner of his father, while Hal describes himself as a “finance geek.”

“Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationships he formed with those closest to him,” the Steinbrenner family said in a statement. “He was introduced to the Yankees organization at a very young age, and his love for sports and competition continued to burn brightly throughout his life."

“Hank could be direct and outspoken, but in the very same conversation show great tenderness and lightheartedness. More than anything, he set an example for all of us in how comfortably he lived enjoying his personal passions and pursuits,” the team said.

Henry G. Steinbrenner was born April 2, 1957, in Cleveland and attended Culver Military Academy, like his father. He then went to Central Methodist College in Missouri.