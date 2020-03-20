Yankees' Judge reveals collapsed lung, broken rip improving

TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge revealed he had a collapsed lung that has healed and said his broken rib is improving.

Judge had a CT scan on Friday. The Yankees announced two weeks ago that Judge had a stress fracture to his first right rib.

“The bone is still about the same, slight improvement,” Judge said as he left Steinbrenner Field. "The bone is healing the way it should be, so probably another test here in a couple more weeks and go from there."

Judge added the scan showed a "pneumothorax came back completely gone."

"A little thing on the lung that we were having a little issue with, but that was all healed up." Judge said. “Good to go. Which means I can fly if I needed to go home.”

The 27-year-old didn't played in any spring training games because of soreness in his right pectoral muscle and shoulder.

With opening day pushed back into mid-May at the earliest due to the new coronovirus, Judge has more time to recover without missing games.