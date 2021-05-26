Yankees' Kluber out at least 2 months, Voit also to IL

NEW YORK — Yankees right-hander Corey Kluber is expected to miss at least two months after hurting his pitching shoulder, and first baseman Luke Voit is also headed to the injured list with a right oblique strain.

New York manager Aaron Boone announced the diagnoses Wednesday shortly after the Yankees' scheduled game against the Toronto Blue Jays was postponed due to a forecast of poor weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday.

Kluber was pulled after three innings Tuesday against Toronto in his first outing following a no-hitter last week. An MRI on his shoulder Wednesday revealed a subscapularis strain, which will keep Kluber from throwing for at least four weeks, followed by at least four weeks of rehabilitation.

The two-time AL Cy Young Award winner is being sent for a second MRI with dyeing, a more invasive exam to ensure there's no other damage.

Kluber was coming off a 101-pitch effort against the Rangers for the 35-year-old's first no-hitter. It was a milestone high for a former ace recently beset by injury — his 2019 season with Cleveland ended that May 1 when he was hit on the forearm by a comebacker, and his debut for Texas in 2020 lasted just one inning before he tore a muscle in his right shoulder on July 26.