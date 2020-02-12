Yankees 'not sure' Astros stopped cheating after 2017

Boone still considers the three managers that lost their jobs due to to be friends: Houston's AJ Hinch, Boston's Alex Cora and the New York Mets' Carlos Beltrán. Boone says he has struggled “making sense of it all.”

“Wrestle with my emotions, in a way get some clarity,” Boone said. “I don't think you ever totally get there, and that's OK. I think as human beings we all fall down and we fall short, and none of us are perfect.”

Boone exchanged text message with Hinch shortly after the investigation began in November but has not spoken to him.

Houston also beat the Yankees in a seven-game ALCS in 2017. The Astros won all four home games against the Yankees in the playoffs, when the Houston players had the advantage of the sign-stealing system, and lost all three in the Bronx. The scores of the first two games were both 2-1.

"It's tough," Sánchez said. “It doesn't feel good as a ballplayer when you hear something like that. I can tell you as a hitter if I know that something is coming, I'm going to have a higher percentage on being more successful.”

New York pitcher Luis Severino said he was mad when Manfred's report was released but is not looking for an apology from Houston players.