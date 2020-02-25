Yankees pitcher Severino needs elbow surgery, will miss season

Severino had an MRI in New York in early December and was cleared to start his throwing program. He experienced discomfort while throwing his changeup on flat ground during January in the Dominican Republic. Severino returned to New York, and another MRI and CT scan were negative.

"My gut is it’s something that dates back to when he started feeling something," Cashman said. “In terms of the declaration of the injury, with the physical testing upon the MRIs and where his complaints were, it didn’t reveal itself. But now as of yesterday for the first time, the physical testing points to the area on the MRI arthogram that shows a problem. The prior MRIs had no problem and the point of injury was not around the ligament. ”

Notes: RF Aaron Judge could be ready to play in his first spring training game next week after being limited by right shoulder soreness. “I would say no playing for sure this week,” Boone said. Judge has increased his throwing to 120 feet and is hitting off a tee and taking soft toss in an indoor cage. Judge first experienced the shoulder soreness during early workouts at the Yankees minor complex and was shut down from hitting a week spring training started. ... SS Gleyber Torres agreed to a one-year contract that pays $675,600 while in the major leagues and $302,500 in the unlikely event he is sent to the minors.

