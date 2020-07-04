Yankees scare: Tanaka hit in head by ball during summer camp practice

Meanwhile, Judge glared at a photographer set up behind home plate and told him to stop shooting.

The moment aired live on a YES Network feed and was shared quickly on Twitter, including by sports network SNY, which airs New York Mets games.

"I understand that people are doing their job and want to show everything we are doing," tweeted shortstop Gleyber Torres. "I understand that, but showing that exact moment that happened with our teammate does not seem right to us, we feel terrible to see the video in each part of social media.

"I understand that they have to write what happened but do not show that moment, Praying for Tanaka!"

Yankees players, some still stretching at the start of the club's first official practice, stood or knelt silently.

"As soon as you step on the field, anything can happen," outfielder Aaron Hicks said.

Stanton was the third batter Tanaka faced to start the session, and no protective screen was in place.

The music that was playing over the sound system was turned off, and Montgomery requested a protective net be set up before he started throwing to hitters about five minutes after Tanaka walked off.