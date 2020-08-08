Yankees split another doubleheader

Stanton, limited to 18 games last season due to injuries, was hurt during spring training this season and rehabbed during the shutdown at the Yankees' complex in Tampa, Florida.

"Hurting for him, period," Boone said "I know what he's done to be here. Obviously, his play speaks for itself. So hopefully it's something that doesn't keep him down too long."

DJ LeMahieu got the Yankees within 5-3 on a two-run single in the seventh off Beeks. Nick Anderson relieved and retired Judge on the long fly for his second save.

"Crossed my fingers that it wasn't going out," Anderson said.

Pete Fairbanks (2-1) pitched the fourth to get the win.

Meadows' hit off Luis Avilan put Tampa Bay up 3-1 in the fourth inning. Avilan replaced spot starter Michael King (0-1), who allowed three runs on one hit and five walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Plate umpire Vic Carapazza warned the Yankees dugout during the top of the fifth in the nightcap about too much chirping and, after the half-inning ended, ejected hitting coach Marcus Thames. Boone ran out of the dugout to argue and was also thrown out by Carapazza.

"He misinterpreted what Marcus said," Boone said. "He should not have been thrown out of the game and that's that."