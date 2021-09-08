Yankees star Derek Jeter inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

He gave much of the credit to his parents, who were in the audience with Jeter's wife, Hannah, and their two young daughters.

"Mom, you taught me any dream is attainable as long as you work harder than everyone else. You drilled that in my head over and over and over and you led me to believe it," Jeter said. "You told me never to make excuses, you wouldn't allow me to use the word can't. Dad, you've been the voice of reason. You taught me to be patient, to listen and think before I speak. You've always been there for advice and to this day you're the first person I go to. I know when I retired you said you played every game with me and I know you recall from time to time telling me, 'You keep building that resume.' Look where it's gotten us today."

The ceremony was delayed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic and it didn't matter much to Walker, the second Canadian elected to the Hall of Fame. He gave up hockey when he was 16 to focus on baseball. He was selected in his 10th and final year on the writers' ballot after a stellar career with Montreal, Colorado and St. Louis that included 383 homers and three batting titles.