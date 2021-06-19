Yankees' Urshela takes shard in eye, then hits go-ahead homer to beat A's

Of Urshela's 36 homers since he joined the Yankees in April 2019, 16 have tied a game or provided a lead.

"Gio's always been a guy, certainly since we had him that in the biggest spots, you love him up there and you love the ball hit to him," Boone said. "I think it's a really good player that's confident in his ability."

Aroldis Chapman struck out Matt Chapman on a 103.4 mph pitch to strand two runners in the ninth. His final pitch was Chapman's fastest on a strikeout since the 2017 AL wild card game and the fastest on a strikeout of any big league pitcher since Jordan Hicks of St. Louis reached 104.1 mph on April 21, 2019, according to MLB Statcast.

"Chapman to Chapman, it was a really explosive matchup," Oakland shortstop Elvis Andrus said. "He was throwing 103. It's not that easy to hit that one."

Oakland had built a 4-1 lead off Domingo Germán on solo homers by Tony Kemp and Matt Chapman, and Matt Olson's two-run single in the fifth.

Chris Bassitt had New York largely in check. The first sign he lost composure was in the fifth, when he allowed Clint Frazier's leadoff double and slammed his glove into the bench several times at the end of the inning.