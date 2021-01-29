Yankees view Kluber and Taillon as high risk, high reward

Kluber and Taillon are among four big pitching questions. Kluber, a right-hander who turns 35 in April, is a two-time AL Cy Young Award winner but has pitched one inning since he was hit on the right forearm on May 1, 2019, by a comebacker. He tore a muscle in his right shoulder last July 26, ending his season after one inning.

"We understand some of the risk that comes with it but we're also incredibly excited about what we think they could be. And I think if it goes well then that's the expectation, at their best these are guys that you can turn to in a postseason situation and match up against other great pitchers," Boone said. "The ceiling is high for them. I think it's absolutely the right way to go for us, even though there, of course, are some risks there."