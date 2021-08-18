Yankees' Voit: 'I deserve to play just as much' as Rizzo

The 30-year-old Voit listed off his credentials after the game, insisting manager Aaron Boone find a way to keep him in the lineup.

"I finally feel like I'm hitting my stride after getting a week's worth of games under me," Voit said. "You know, I was Top 10 MVP (voting) last year and I've been a great player for this organization for the last three years. I'm not going down, I want to play.

"I led the league in home runs last year and I feel really good again. Obviously the injury bug is the reason (Rizzo is) here, because of me, but obviously I hope Booney can do whatever he can to get me some consistent at-bats."

Asked about divvying up their playing time, Boone said, "We're day by day, man."

"You start thinking how you envision it going in this game, and it'll change on a dime," Boone added. "The bottom line is he's in a good spot, he's a good player, and we're going to need everyone."

Getting both Voit and Rizzo in the lineup would require bumping Giancarlo Stanton out of the designated hitter spot. Stanton — who hit his 19th homer Tuesday while starting in right field — was limited to DH duty for much of this season after injuries sidelined him for most of the 2019 and '20 seasons.