Yankees vs. Rays: the Savages vs. the Stable

CC Sabathia hit Jake Bauers on the wrist with a pitch in September 2018. One inning later the Rays' Andrew Kittredge threw up-and-in to Yankees catcher Austin Romine. Sabathia hit Rays catcher Jesús Sucre on the leg leading off the bottom half. Sabathia was ejected, benches cleared, and Sabathia was suspended for five games and Kittredge for three. Sabathia's season ended two innings shy of the 155 he needed to trigger a $500,000 bonus. The Yankees gave him the money even though they weren't obligated to.

That wasn't all. After the Rays' Yonny Chirinos hit Voit on the left arm in May 2019, Sabathia threw inside to Austin Meadows and screamed at him. Sabathia and Avisaíl García shouted at each other that July.

"I don't expect it to be a factor moving forward," Boone said. "Obviously there's been some things that have happened that certainly get played up. I watched highlight shows and people love to talk about it, and understandably."

New York hit .218 with 13 homers against Tampa Bay, averaging 3.4 runs per game. Yankees pitchers had a 4.84 ERA vs. the Rays, allowing 47 runs and 16 homers.

But the Rays' dominance has been greater generally at the Trop. Tampa Bay is 56-41 at home against the Yankees since 2010, winning its home season series nine times with one split.