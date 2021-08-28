Yankees' win streak ends at 13; Montas leads A's to 3-2 win

Athletics: INF Elvis Andrus was rested after injuring his left arm while taking a check-swing in the ninth inning of Friday's loss. Melvin called it a stinger injury that happened when Andrus tried to stop his swing. "He'll probably be in there tomorrow," Melvin said. … LHP Cole Irvin (hip discomfort) threw a bullpen session and remains on scheduled to start Tuesday in Detroit. … Four days after surgery to repair his broken cheekbone suffered when he was hit in the head by a line drive, injured ace Chris Bassitt is intent on pitching again this season. "The doctors made a mistake in telling me that I'm going to be OK in a couple weeks," Bassitt said. "When they said that, I said, 'All right, we're rocking.' If everything progresses the way it should, I want to be back before the end of the season and hopefully I am."