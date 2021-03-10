Yanks' Britton surgery set; likely out until at least May

TAMPA, Fla — New York Yankees left-hander Zack Britton is scheduled for surgery Monday to remove a bone chip from his pitching elbow and seems likely to be out until at least May.

Britton will not be able to throw for several weeks while the incision heals after the operation by Yankees head team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. Britton will then need to build arm strength.

"It's going to get taken care of and I'll be able to pitch this year and help the team. And so that's the most important thing," he said Wednesday. "Could I rehab through it and possibly come back and it wouldn't impact me? There was a chance. But we like the chances better of me coming back this season and pitching at a high level if I just got it removed now. If this was during the season, I'm not sure surgery would be the decision."

Left-hander Aroldis Chapman is the Yankees' closer, and manager Aaron Boone said he will mix and match during the sixth, seventh and eighth innings with right-hander Chad Green, side-arming right-hander Darren O'Day, left-hander Justin Wilson and right-hander Esteban Loaisiga.